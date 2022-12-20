Tue, 20 Dec, 2022 - 07:00

Chance to win a home in one of the most popular towns in Cork 

The BER ‘A’-rated energy efficient three-bedroomed house, is located just a five-minute walk from the town centre. 
Chance to win a home in one of the most popular towns in Cork 

Santa celebrates with Kinsale GAA juniors Lauren Lalor and Aoibhe O’Regan as they launch the Kinsale GAA ‘Win A House in Kinsale’ fundraiser with a prize of a new A-rated €360,000 house in the popular seaside town. Picture: John Allen

Amy Nolan

One lucky ticket-holder will win a home in one of the most sought-after areas of Munster thanks to Kinsale GAA's 'Win A House in Kinsale' fundraiser, which aims to raise much-needed funds for the local sports club. 

Kinsale GAA has officially launched the fundraiser, offering everyone who enters a chance to win a house worth €360,000 in the popular coastal town. The winner can choose to take a cash alternative of €320,000.

Santa celebrates with Hannah, Aibhlín and Jack Murphy from Kinsale as they launch the Kinsale GAA ‘Win A House in Kinsale’ fundraiser with a prize of a new A-rated €360,000 house in the popular seaside town. Picture: John Allen
Santa celebrates with Hannah, Aibhlín and Jack Murphy from Kinsale as they launch the Kinsale GAA ‘Win A House in Kinsale’ fundraiser with a prize of a new A-rated €360,000 house in the popular seaside town. Picture: John Allen

The BER ‘A’-rated energy efficient three-bedroomed house, currently under construction with Hatley Homes Ltd, is located in Abbey Fort - a family home development located just a five-minute walk from the town centre. 

The funds raised from the raffle will be put towards developing a new facility for Kinsale GAA, which committee chairperson, Laurence Murphy said has now "outgrown its current location".

Santa celebrates with Kinsale GAA juniors Aoibhe O’Regan, Lauren Lalor and Dylan O’Regan as they launch the Kinsale GAA ‘Win A House in Kinsale’ fundraiser with a prize of a new A-rated €360,000 house in the popular seaside town. Picture: John Allen
Santa celebrates with Kinsale GAA juniors Aoibhe O’Regan, Lauren Lalor and Dylan O’Regan as they launch the Kinsale GAA ‘Win A House in Kinsale’ fundraiser with a prize of a new A-rated €360,000 house in the popular seaside town. Picture: John Allen

"In the last three or four years, the numbers have increased massively and this isn’t surprising as Kinsale itself is expanding with up to a 20 percent increase in population in recent years.

"Our vision is to develop a much-needed local community hub through the development of our facility, including modern playing pitches, clubhouse, community room, gym, playground and social areas," Mr Murphy explained. 

The 'Win A House in Kinsale' draw is limited to 15,000 tickets and will take place on August 26, 2023. Other cash and novelty prizes are on offer to those who buy their tickets early. Tickets cost €100 each and are available now from www.winahouseinkinsale.com.

Read More

Pictures: Cork students hear 'powerful story' of Abood Al Jumaili

More in this section

Architect designing a commercial building Site of Old Distillery pub targeted for major apartment development
law & justice Man to be sentenced in the new year for sexual abuse of his former partner's 11-year-old son
judge gavel on a blue wooden background Woman with 214 previous convictions jailed for shoplifting and causing criminal damage
kinsalecommunity & volunteering
<p>On the night in question, Weldibanos and his partner were socialising with friends when the woman hugged one of the men present. Picture: iStock</p>

Cork resident avoids jail term after beating his former partner in 'rage of jealousy'

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
"For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible" "For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible"

Latest

EchoLive Logo

READER SURVEY

Your Opinion Matters

Complete our short survey and you could

WIN a €100 shopping voucher.

Take Survey
Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more