Chance to win a home in one of the most popular towns in Cork 

One lucky ticket-holder will win a home in one of the most sought-after areas of Munster thanks to Kinsale GAA's 'Win A House in Kinsale' fundraiser, which aims to raise much-needed funds for the local sports club.

Kinsale GAA has officially launched the fundraiser, offering everyone who enters a chance to win a house worth €360,000 in the popular coastal town. The winner can choose to take a cash alternative of €320,000.

Santa celebrates with Hannah, Aibhlín and Jack Murphy from Kinsale as they launch the Kinsale GAA ‘Win A House in Kinsale’ fundraiser with a prize of a new A-rated €360,000 house in the popular seaside town. Picture: John Allen

The BER ‘A’-rated energy efficient three-bedroomed house, currently under construction with Hatley Homes Ltd, is located in Abbey Fort - a family home development located just a five-minute walk from the town centre.

The funds raised from the raffle will be put towards developing a new facility for Kinsale GAA, which committee chairperson, Laurence Murphy said has now "outgrown its current location".

Santa celebrates with Kinsale GAA juniors Aoibhe O’Regan, Lauren Lalor and Dylan O’Regan as they launch the Kinsale GAA ‘Win A House in Kinsale’ fundraiser with a prize of a new A-rated €360,000 house in the popular seaside town. Picture: John Allen

"In the last three or four years, the numbers have increased massively and this isn’t surprising as Kinsale itself is expanding with up to a 20 percent increase in population in recent years.

"Our vision is to develop a much-needed local community hub through the development of our facility, including modern playing pitches, clubhouse, community room, gym, playground and social areas," Mr Murphy explained.

The 'Win A House in Kinsale' draw is limited to 15,000 tickets and will take place on August 26, 2023. Other cash and novelty prizes are on offer to those who buy their tickets early. Tickets cost €100 each and are available now from www.winahouseinkinsale.com.