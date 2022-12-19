Cork's Ballymaloe selected by prestigious travel collective 

Cork's Ballymaloe House has become one of a select number of hotels in Ireland to be recognised among the Small Luxury Hotels of the World, and the only establishment in the country to be listed in the Considerate Collection.

The list of Small Luxury Hotels of the World, or SLH for short, is curated by a community of travellers who have personally vetted all of the hotels in more than 90 countries, all of which are listed on the website www.slh.com.

“Ballymaloe House is a very special, one of a kind place," Dan Luddington, VP of Development for SLH, said. "The positive impact that the Allen family continues to have in the local area is quite remarkable.

"Ballymaloe House and its people are proof that staying small and staying independent is the way forward.”

“I am delighted to become part of the Small Luxury Hotels of the World family and excited that Ballymaloe House has been chosen to represent Ireland on this luxurious international stage," General Manager Laura Behan said.