Corkman to fly Irish flag at ‘Olympics’ of bodybuilding

A Cork bodybuilder who suffered a career-ending sports injury, has rebuilt his life as a bodybuilder and is taking to the stage at the world’s top bodybuilding event in Las Vegas this evening.

Darren Farrell is competing in the 2022 Classic Physique Olympia Competitor List at the Joe Weider’s Olympia Fitness and Performance Weekend.

The event takes place from December 15 to 18 and attracts the top bodybuilders from around the world. Darren is due to take to the stage at between 5pm and 6pm today, Irish time.

Mr Farrell, who lives in Dubai but was born and raised in Cork, is competing against the cream of the crop, and is the only Irish Olympian to reach this level in the world of bodybuilding.

His proud mum, Sarah, said Darren is an expert in bodybuilding, training, PT, and nutrition. Mr Farrell was previously a hockey player at a high level, having moved to Dublin to do his Masters in Trinity, when he was injured playing for Monkstown.

“Part of his rehab was in a gym, and it started from there,” said Sarah.

“He went back to college and did sports injuries. Then he went on to start his bodybuilding career.

"He went to London and met his now wife, and they moved to Dubai when they got married.”

The Las Vegas event is the “Olympics of bodybuilding”.

“There isn’t anything higher that you can achieve if he gets this today,” said Sarah. “He’s also coaching somebody who has qualified as well to compete against him.”

Mr Farrell, 34, attended St Luke’s NS in Douglas and Midleton College before studying at UCC and Trinity. Sarah said she will be kept informed on Darren’s progress through Instagram where Darren’s wife is filming the event.

“Fingers and toes crossed," she said. "For him to achieve that, it’s the dedication ... he certainly has left no stone unturned to get here.

"The diet and the precision of each time he eats, when he trains. He works by a calendar. He is down to the Nth of it. They are both so focused.

“You have to be proud of their success that they have come that far. Nobody has reached these levels so far from Ireland.”

The Classic Physique event is one of the most sought-after divisions in the pro bodybuilding circuit.

“The division’s meteoric rise at the prestigious Olympia stage has made many bodybuilders from different divisions jump ship,” according to one reviewer.