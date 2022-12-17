Sat, 17 Dec, 2022 - 07:00

Kinsale toy appeal sees special gifts delivered to sick children by Santa

The Kinsale & District Lions Club set up a toy appeal as a means to give new toys to children spending Christmas in hospital this year.
Rose O’Donovan from Rosscarbery with Santa, a Kinsale Lion and HSE Elf Marie Watson pictured at CUH as Santa arrived with the Kinsale Lions Toy Appeal convoy bringing donated toys distributed to children in Cork University Hospital, The Mercy University Hospital,and South Infirmary - Victoria University Hospital. Picture. John Allen

Breda Graham

Cork city’s hospitals got a special visit recently from Santa who delivered presents to sick children.

Lots of people donated to the toy appeal this year, dropping off toys and gifts to Fitzgerald's Accountants, where Santa collected them before embarking on his deliveries via garda escort.

Santa arrived with the Kinsale Lions Toy Appeal convoy bringing donated toys distributed to children in Cork University Hospital, The Mercy University Hospital,amd South Infirmary - Victoria University Hospital. Picture. John Allen
The convoy met up at Bishopstown Garda Station and Santa travelled to the first of five destinations, Cork University Hospital (CUH) where he was introduced to all the children at Puffin, Seahorse and Ladybird Wards.

Santa pictured with Dr Con Murphy, CUH Ambassador; a Kinsale Lion; David Donegan, CEO CUH; Alice De La Cour, President Kinsale Lions and HSE Elf Marie Watson at CUH when they arrived with the Kinsale Lions Toy Appeal convoy bringing donated toys distributed to children in Cork University Hospital, The Mercy University Hospital, and South Infirmary - Victoria University Hospital. Picture. John Allen.
He also delivered gifts donated by Deirdre and Ciaran from O’Connors Pharmacy and clothing for men, women and children who are in need when they attend the hospital. A selection of new books courtesy of the Irish Examiner was given to patients who spend a lot of time in the hospital, making their stay a bit easier.

Among this year's toys were also some hand-knit dolls made by the late Anita Graham from Kinsale which were given to some very special children.

Santa arrived with the Kinsale Lions Toy Appeal convoy bringing donated toys distributed to children in Cork University Hospital, The Mercy University Hospital, and South Infirmary - Victoria University Hospital.Picture. John Allen
His next stop of the day was Mercy University Hospital (MUH) and The South Infirmary-Victoria Hospital (SIVUH) where he again brought gifts, toys, and new books to the patients, before making his way to Edel House where toys and gifts were dropped off for some mothers and their children.

The final visit was made to Heather House in Gurranabraher where he was introduced to all the residents.

Garda Frances Murphy from Bandon with her niece Lola Higgins from Dunmanway at CUH as Santa arrived with the Kinsale Lions Toy Appeal convoy bringing donated toys distributed to children. Picture. John Allen.
President of Kinsale and District Lions Club Alice de la Cour thanked those who donated gifts, new toys, books, new clothing and money to make the toy appeal happen.

Your generosity and kindness will ensure that lots of people will have a better Christmas this year.

“On behalf of all of us at Kinsale & District Lions Club, I would like to wish you all a very happy and peaceful Christmas and thank you for your support,” she said.

