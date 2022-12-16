Man caught with stolen property from car parked outside Cork house avoids jail

A man who was caught with stolen property from a car in the Wilton area in the early hours of the morning has been given a suspended jail term.

Inspector Brendan McKenna said two men were seen acting suspiciously on Wilton Road in Cork at 2.20 a.m. on October 11.

Gardaí approached and found that Jonathan Power of 40 Boyce’s Street, Gurranabraher, Cork, and another man who was not before Cork District Court, were both carrying stolen property that had been taken from a vehicle parked outside a house in the area. The stolen property was recovered by gardaí.

Now at Cork District Court, solicitor, Donal Daly, said that Power, 28, was pleading guilty to trespassing on the curtilage of a house and possession of stolen property, namely a pair of binoculars, a pair of Ray Ban sunglasses and a pair of D&G sunglasses.

Mr Daly said Power was extremely intoxicated at the time. He said the young man had been abstaining from alcohol for a number of months but that the death of a relative resulted in him going back on drink around this time.

Judge Marian O’Leary imposed a sentence of three months which she suspended.