Frustration at delays in handing over of maintenance in Cork estates to local authorities

Some 40 housing estates in Cork city and county are waiting to be taken in charge by the Councils, while 45 more have issues that are waiting to be resolved, The Echo has learned.

Lios Rua estate on the Banduff Road in Ballyvolane, Cork, and Fionn Laoi estate, Poulavone, Ballincollig, are the latest communities hoping to be taken in charge so their public areas, lights, roads, footpaths, water mains, sewers, and surface water drainage will become the responsibility of the City Council.

The proposals will require a resolution of Cork City Council and are “normally good news for the residents affected,” said Green Party Cllr Oliver Moran. Submissions on the two estates can be made in writing not later than 4pm on Friday, January 6, 2023, at consult.corkcity.ie. The roads depicted on maps of these areas can also be viewed online at the same website.

The notices of intention to take in charge infrastructure within Lios Rua and Fionn Laoi will be considered at a Council meeting to be held not earlier than Monday, February 13, 2023.

'FRUSTRATING'

"It's hugely frustrating for residents to be caught up in that limbo of an estate that's being lived in but not ready to be taken over by the city,” said Mr Moran.

“That can in some cases go on for years without resolution.

"In one case in Glanmire, that's in the process of being resolved, a part of the estate was taken in charge but another phase wasn't. The developer then entered receivership. It meant the city could service one part of the estate but not the other.

"Examples of issues residents face in that circumstance, include public lighting failing and not being repaired and road surfaces deteriorating without maintenance.

"A list prepared for councillors in March had 14 estates in progress to be taken in charge as a first priority. At the October meeting of Cork City Council, two of these, Ard Patrick on the northside and Maryborough Ridge on the southside, were taken in charge. Lios Rua on the Banduff Road and Fionn Laoi in Ballincollig are now proposed and I would expect these to be agreed early in the new year.

"After the first priority of 14 areas, there's 40 more areas planned to progress ahead of 2024. In most of those cases, the developer is working with Cork City Council, but there's 45 more where progress is stalled for various reasons.

"In the case of some, it's necessary for Cork City Council to carry out works with funds from developer bonds or central government funds. In other more serious cases, the bond has lapsed or there are legal barriers. In extreme cases, a majority of residents can hold a plebiscite to request that the estate is taken in charge but even then there can be outstanding issues preventing it from happening,” added Mr Moran.