Thu, 15 Dec, 2022 - 18:13

Man fined for having cannabis for sale or supply in Cork city

At Cork District Court, Kingsley Hope has pleaded guilty to a charge of having cannabis for sale or supply to others.
Sergeant John Kelleher said Garda Derry O’Brien and Garda Peter Kelleher were on duty on July 27 2020 when they saw the accused at around 5.30 p.m. on Mary Elmes Bridge, Merchants Quay, acting suspiciously. picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A man being chased through Cork city for suspected drug-dealing on the Mary Elmes Bridge tried to throw his phone in the river before he was arrested.

However, gardaí managed to stop Kingsley Hope of Lus Na Meala, Banduff, Cork, from discarding the phone and they went on to prosecute him for having drugs for sale or supply to others.

Now at Cork District Court, Kingsley Hope has pleaded guilty to a charge of having cannabis for sale or supply to others.

Sergeant John Kelleher said Garda Derry O’Brien and Garda Peter Kelleher were on duty on July 27 2020 when they saw the accused at around 5.30 p.m. on Mary Elmes Bridge, Merchants Quay, acting suspiciously.

“He turned his head on seeing gardaí and placed something into the front of his pants.

“When informed he was going to be searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act he turned and ran on to St. Patrick’s Quay where he was stopped after a short foot pursuit.

“Before being stopped, Mr Hope attempted to throw his mobile phone into the river but was unsuccessful in doing so. Mr Hope was arrested and taken to the Bridewell.

“Later he took a plastic bag containing seven grammes of cannabis from inside his pants. It was €140 cannabis which he admitted supplying to his friends and he admitted obstruction.” He admitted having cannabis for his own use on another occasion on October 20 2020, near his home at Lus Na Meala. He turned and ran from Garda Ian King and during the pursuit he threw an object under a parked car. It turned out to be cannabis herb for his own use.

Frank Buttimer solicitor said of the accused, “He is now doing much better and these matters date back more than two years.” 

Judge Olann Kelleher convicted and fined him €200 for having cannabis for his own use on each occasion and in addition he imposed a three-month suspended sentence for having the cannabis for sale or supply to others on Mary Elmes bridge.

