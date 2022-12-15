Thu, 15 Dec, 2022 - 07:30

New early morning bus link to serve Limerick colleges from Cork

It has been deemed a "positive result" by Cork County Council
New early morning bus link to serve Limerick colleges from Cork

Correspondence was received on December 1 from Bus Éireann in response to the council’s letter of September 12 in relation to additional early morning bus services on Route 51, serving Charleville.

Eoin Kelleher

NEW early morning bus services will link Charleville to Limerick, servicing Limerick’s third level educational colleges, and back to Cork city, it was heard at this week’s meeting of Cork County Council.

Correspondence was received on December 1 from Bus Éireann in response to the council’s letter of September 12 in relation to additional early morning bus services on Route 51, serving Charleville.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Ian Doyle said he noted a “positive result” in that as a result of the council’s letter, there is now an early morning service from Charleville to Limerick servicing the University of Limerick (UL), and the Limerick Institute of Technology (LIT). There is also an early morning service to Cork city and this week, there has been the announcement of a new Iarnród Éireann shuttle service to Cork from Charleville Station.

There is an improved and new rural link servicing Charleville, and other townlands, on to Mallow. “So it’s all very positive in terms of transport,” said Mr Doyle.

Fine Gael Cllr Liam Madden said the Route 51 route is “fantastic” and runs every hour from Cork to Limerick. 

“It’s great that there are extra services on it. The times were a small bit wrong there, particularly early in the morning. The welcome development of the rural services will link into the railway stations. It’s good news.” 

Fine Gael Cllr Kevin Murphy welcomed that Route 51 “has been sorted.” 

However, the overall bus destinations and times are “not done.” 

The situation in Kinsale, where up to half the passengers were left behind going to Cork, has been partly rectified, he said, but “there is no shelter there whatsoever.” 

Mr Murphy said the Chairman of the Transport SPC has asked for someone to attend the SPC every time it happens, and they have failed to turn up. 

“We should be addressed by the Bus Eireann here, to discuss these things,” added Mr Murphy.

Read More

Cork's Lord Mayor launches 'Just a Minute' cards to give bus users more time

More in this section

judge gavel on a blue wooden background Man who was shouting at public on Cork street 'believed he was in a pub'
Cold snap putting 'huge pressure' on Cork Simon: Numbers doubled from Covid times Cold snap putting 'huge pressure' on Cork Simon: Numbers doubled from Covid times
Gavel, scales of justice and law books Jail time for man who assaulted Cork Simon staff member
cork public transport
<p>Taoiseach Micheál Martin: "“It is with a deep sense of sadness and shock that I have learned of the death of one of our Unifil (United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon) peacekeepers, and serious injuries to another, in an incident in Lebanon."</p>

Taoiseach 'shocked and saddened' by death of Irish soldier in Lebanon

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
"For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible" "For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible"
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?

Latest

EchoLive Logo

READER SURVEY

Your Opinion Matters

Complete our short survey and you could

WIN a €100 shopping voucher.

Take Survey
Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more