Cork appointments available for first phase of HPV catch-up campaign

Appointments are available in Cork city for the first phase of the Laura Brennan HPV catch-up campaign.

The Laura Brennan HPV vaccine catch-up programme gives people who were eligible but may have missed out on the vaccine in school a chance to get this safe and effective vaccine.

Those who were offered the HPV vaccine at school but didn't get it can check if they are eligible by visiting here.

Nicola Brett, a director of Public Health Nursing with Cork Kerry Community Healthcare (CKCH) asked parents and guardians to make an appointment as soon as possible.

Appointments are available next week in Cork city, Bantry and Mallow. This is safe, free and our staff at our vaccination centres will give you a warm welcome on the day.

The programme is currently offering the HPV vaccine to females under 25 and males aged 16 or older who commenced 1st year of secondary school, homeschool or a special school between 2019 and 2021.

Clinics took place this week in the North Main Street Vaccination Centre and in Mallow Primary Care Centre.

Further clinics are planned for next week in the North Main Street Vaccination Centre on December 21, Bantry Newtown Vaccination centre on December 19, and Mallow Primary care centre on December 22.

People can make an appointment on the online portal by visiting here..

In early 2023, CKCH will be inviting younger people who are eligible to join the programme. Anyone aged under 16 who wants to get the HPV vaccine does not need to do anything for now and will get vaccinated through their school or a HSE clinic in 2023.