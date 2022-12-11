Cork lecturer does it his way with the music of Sinatra to raise funds for Penny Dinners

Sun, 11 Dec, 2022 - 16:49

MTU lecturer Jim O'Mahony performing his one-man show "The Artistry of Frank Sinatra at Christmas", which this week will raise much needed funds for Cork Penny Dinners.

Donal O’Keeffe

A Cork lecturer is celebrating the works of Frank Sinatra while raising much-needed funds for Cork Penny Dinners.

Jim O’Mahony, a biology lecturer in the Munster Technological University (MTU), is doing it his way this Christmas, putting on two two-hour shows showcasing the music and life of Hoboken, New Jersey’s favourite son, Francis Albert Sinatra.

The Artistry of Frank Sinatra at Christmas is a one-man musical tribute to Ol’ Blue Eyes and it will this week raise funds for Cork Penny Dinners, the city’s oldest charity, at a time of unprecedented call for its services.

“I wrote the show a couple of years ago, and we try to put it on for charity out in MTU when we can, so this year we’re doing two nights for Penny Dinners,” Mr O’Mahony told The Echo.

“It features the artistic life of Frank Sinatra and it goes through his life and his music in a series of scenes and every scene captures some element of his life, with a song linked to it as well.

“If I say so myself, it’s a good show, it’s an entertaining show and we’re doing it for Penny Dinners,” the Frankfield native said.

“There are still some tickets available, and it is for a most worthy cause.” With the cost of living crisis worsening significantly for many people during the current cold snap, some in Cork find themselves forced to choose between heating and eating.

Cork Penny Dinners which is located on Little Hanover Street, relies entirely on donations, and it is currently preparing in excess of one thousand meals every single day.

Cork’s oldest charity, its number one rule is that it never judges anyone coming to its door, and everyone is welcomed, treated with respect, and given a hot, nourishing meal.

The Artistry of Frank Sinatra at Christmas, written and performed by Jim O’Mahony, runs from 7.30pm in the Rory Gallagher Theatre MTU on Monday 12 and Tuesday 13 December. Tickets are €15 from arts.mtu.ie and all proceeds go to Cork Penny Dinners.

