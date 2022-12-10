Sat, 10 Dec, 2022 - 16:03

5,000 welcome packs and school bags for refugees

Since April, Irish Red Cross volunteers have greeted incoming Ukraine refugees at Cork Airport and Ringaskiddy Port, providing them with a welcome pack, refreshments, confectionery, a meal, and transport arranged to Citywest in Dublin.
Pat O'Connor, Irish Red Cross Society, Cork treasurer, loading one of the buses with welcome packs for delivery to Ukraine refugee centres in Cork.Picture: David Keane.

Donal O’Keeffe

OVER 4,000 welcome bags and over 1,000 fully packed school bags have been given to Ukrainian refugees by Irish Red Cross volunteers in Cork.

Since April, Irish Red Cross volunteers have greeted incoming Ukraine refugees at Cork Airport and Ringaskiddy Port, providing them with a welcome pack, refreshments, confectionery, a meal, and transport arranged to Citywest in Dublin.

Pat O'Connor, Irish Red Cross Society, Cork treasurer, with welcome packs for children for delivery to Ukraine refugee centres in Cork.
More than 30 Cork volunteers have provided several thousand hours assisting Ukrainians arriving into Ireland, while also carrying out their regular duties.

“Our selfless volunteers have been working every day of the week since refugees started to arrive and they are so happy to be able to help the Ukrainian people who are having to flee their country to safety, “ said Pat O’Connor, treasurer of the Red Cross in Cork. 

“Most of these are women with children who arrive here in a disorientated state but they are so very grateful to the Irish people for the help they get here.

“Recently, we have also been busy in providing help to a local charity Edel House in Cork to help the less fortunate homeless people there.

Pat O'Connor, Irish Red Cross Society, Cork treasurer and Ted Noonan, Regional Director of Units, Southern Region, Irish Red Cross Society, Cork, with welcome packs for delivery to Ukraine refugee centres in Cork. Picture: David Keane.
“We have been supported in our work by many companies in Cork, from providing financial donations, items for the welcome packs, and providing volunteers to assist us, and we are very thankful to them for this.

“The Irish Red Cross are very grateful to UCC and HSE for the provision of stores where the welcome packs and school bags plus contents could be prepared by over 20 volunteers.

Pat O'Connor, Irish Red Cross Society, Cork treasurer, with school bags for delivery to Ukraine refugee centres in Cork.Picture: David Keane.
“These welcome packs are then transported to the airport and Ringaskiddy Port as well as to the many accommodation centres scattered around Cork City and county.”

ukrainerefugee crisis
