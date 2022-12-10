GLOW all set to bring festive cheer to Cork

GLOW, the popular Christmas celebration, returns to Cork City this weekend, as well as an array of great events scheduled to take place over the festive season.

Bishop Lucey Park will be open from 4pm to 8pm over the weekend, with the nearby ferris wheel running from 12pm to 9pm each day. Booking is advisable.

This weekend will also see the return of the festive market to Emmett Place with a selection of food and craft stalls. The festive market will take place from 10am to 6pm.

People will be able to choose from a selection of gifts, created by some of Ireland’s most esteemed craftspeople, makers, and producers.

There will also be live singing and performances featuring Cork groups and choirs throughout the weekend on the Grand Parade, Emmett Place, and Cornmarket St.

The performances will take place from 11am to 2pm today and 1pm to 3pm on Sunday.

Some of the bands and choirs performing include The Roaring 40s, Ukrainian Community Group, Cork Musical Society, Voices of Cork, Mahon Community Concert Band, Polyphonics, and Coláiste Eamann Rís.

All groups will perform on the Little Big Caravan Stage at GLOW Cork.

GLOW has expanded this year and some wonderful free festive craft workshops are taking place at GLOW at TEST Site on Cornmarket St over the weekend.

Today at 1pm, Annie Mar will demonstrate how to design and make paper decorations using recycled and natural material, while Darren O’Connor will present a festive pop-up card workshop at 12pm on Sunday.

If you are looking for inspiration for your Christmas wreath, don’t miss the dried wreath-making workshop with Maggie O’Shea on Sunday at 2pm.

All workshops are free, but prebooking is required on https://testsitekyrlsquay.ie/

Prebooking of Bishop Lucey Park and the Ferris Wheel is advisable on www.glowcork.ie.

Organised by Cork City Council, GLOW will continue next weekend from Friday, December 16, to Sunday, December 18.

For more information on other festive events in Cork, see www.glowcork.ie