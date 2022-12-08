Thu, 08 Dec, 2022 - 16:56

Crosshaven Coast Guard rescue stricken dolphin 

The crew used various equipment to get to the upset dolphin who had become beached on the low outgoing tide.
Crosshaven Coast Guard has rescued stricken dolphin near Crosshaven pier while out on an exercise.

Breda Graham

The crew was alerted to the stricken dolphin shortly after 9pm on Wednesday.

The crew used various equipment to get to the upset dolphin who had become beached on the low outgoing tide in what were difficult and muddy conditions.

The crew managed to get the dolphin onto an inflatable pontoon and bring it safely to deeper water where the dolphin swam freely back to its natural habitat.

The unit described it as “a great outcome” for both the dolphin and crew who returned to base after 11pm for clean down and debriefing.

Crosshaven Coast Guard has reminded members of the public to dial 112/999 and ask for the Irish Coast Guard if they believe a person or wildlife to be in trouble.

