€3.2m in funding for Cork community centres 

Over €3m in funding has been announced to upgrade 32 community centres across Cork, as part of the largest ever capital investment in community centres by the government.

In Cork, over €3.2m has been awarded to 32 community centres. 11 Cork centres have been awarded over €100,000 in funding for “major projects”, with community centres in Midleton and Douglas each having received maximum funding of €300,000.

Details of funding for smaller Category 1 projects up to €25,000 were announced in October, which benefitted a further 63 Cork community centres.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar announced funding of over €33 million for the upgrade and development of 278 Community Centres nationwide on Thursday.

The announcement under the new Community Centre Investment Fund will see grants of between €25,000 to €300,000 provided to Community Centres, Parish Halls, Scouts Clubs, Youth Hubs, Family Resource Centres & Sports Complexes, for works including extensions, energy efficiency upgrades and improved accessibility for people with disabilities.

Fine Gael Senator Tim Lombard, based in Cork South West, welcomed the “fantastic investment in and commitment to our communities”.

“Whether it’s the kids attending dance classes or sports activities, the Pilates and fitness class for adults, weekly bingo or coffee mornings, we all attend events in our local hall. It’s at the heart of the community and everyone in the community will benefit from the improved facilities,” he said.

Cork North Central TD for Fine Gael, Colm Burke, said he hoped the largest single investment in community centres in decades “assists in making them even better in the provision of services to people all across Cork”.

“I also want to congratulate the successful projects and to thank them for the vital work they do in providing services in their local communities. This funding will deliver high-quality capital projects for community facilities that bring benefit to the local community,” he said.