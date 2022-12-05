Holidays are coming – in Douglas tractor run

Tractor, truck, and vintage car enthusiasts can look forward to a special fundraising event in Douglas next weekend as dozens of illuminated vehicles — large and small — take to the roads in aid of a worthy cause.

All proceeds from the Christmas Tractor Vintage Car and Truck Run on December 11 will go towards Cork City Missing Persons Search and Recovery, an organisation entirely run by volunteers.

Organiser Marie Piper Gregan said this is the second year of the event. The idea took root after a close friend of hers was found by the Cork Missing Persons team two years ago.

“We just started it last year, and it took off like wildfire. We had a great time,” said Ms Gregan.

The event is held in December to tie with the schedules of farmers, when they are “not too busy”. The event starts at Rochestown Park Hotel car park at 2pm, before the vehicles take off at 4pm. The route goes down left through Passage West into Monkstown, Ringaskiddy, before returning via Carrigaline and back to Douglas. The whole run is expected to take two hours.

“The tractors will start to gather at 2pm, and people can come and view the tractors. It will leave as it starts to get dark, so people can see the lights,” said Ms Gregan.

Already, there has been huge interest from vintage car enthusiasts.

“We just had an inquiry this morning from a man down in Kerry. He wanted to come up to do it. I would expect up to 60 vehicles,” said Ms Gregan.

Drivers are encouraged to decorate their vehicles with Christmas lights and Santas.

“It’s €20 per entry, but there’s a bucket there and people can donate what they want,” said Ms Gregan. To register, contact 086 1732469.

The Cork City Missing Persons depends on donations.

“They do such great work. They’re all volunteers. They recently got a premises from the Port of Cork. It needs to be kitted out more, and they need money for more gear all the time,” Ms Gregan said.