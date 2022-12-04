Councillors raise issues of persistent flooding on the northside

Councillors in the north west ward of Cork City have raised concerns about flooding issues at a number of areas on the northside.

At a recent local area meeting, three separate motions on flooding were raised.

Sinn Féin councillors Mick Nugent and Keneth Collins asked for Cork City Council to address “the continual flooding” of Harbour View Road near Hollyville Estate and the nearby petrol station.

Fianna Fáil councillor Tony Fitzgerald also submitted a similar motion on the issue, which asked “Cork City Council take immediate action to address the constant flooding winter and summer at the entrance to Hollyville Estate at Harbour View Road.

“Residents regularly cannot enter or leave the estate when the entrance is flooded. A full review of the road structure, resurfacing, and drainage is required to address the issue.”

Cork City Council director of operations David Joyce responded to both motions, saying maintenance options would be considered subject to funding, but said that issues such as falling leaves and the road topography are contributing factors.

“The flooding is caused by the topography of the road and blockage of the drainage infrastructure by falling leaves during heavy downpours.

“Additional maintenance options will be considered with the relevant departments, subject to funding,” he added.

Meanwhile, councillors Kenneth Collins and Mick Nugent pointed towards another area which they say needs addressing when it comes to flooding.

They asked that the local authority address flooding issues at Fairfield Avenue (Lower) Farranree.

They say it is affecting commercial units and some residential areas.

Mr Joyce said in response: “This will be assessed and any feasible measures undertaken.”