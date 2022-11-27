EPA: Cork city water supply requires remedial work

The latest Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Drinking Water Quality in Public Supplies report has revealed that Cork City’s supply requires significant corrective action.

The EPA’s Remedial Action List is a priority list of at-risk supplies that require significant corrective action, and Irish Water is required to put an action plan in place to rectify the issues at each of these supplies.

Findings for 2021 showed that the overall population receiving water from supplies on the Remedial Action List reduced from just over 1m to approximately 375,000 since 2020 which the report described as “very positive progress”.

This means that an additional 717,000 people now have a safe and resilient supply of water. However, the number of supplies on the Remedial Action List increased from 46 in 2020, to 52 in 2021.

This reverses a downward trend in the number of supplies on the Remedial Action List since 2017 which the EPA said leaves no room for complacency.

Significant supplies such as Cork City, which serves over 90,000 people, remain on the list.

Ongoing concerns

It comes as people in Cork City continue to raise concerns in relation to brown water supply from taps in their homes.

Councillor Ken O’Flynn said he has had calls from all over the northside of the city regarding the state of the water and said the EPA “needs to step in”.

“People can’t use their towels, they can’t use their washing machines, they can’t bathe their children, they’re afraid to drink the water.

“The only reply that I’m getting from Irish Water is to leave the tap run for a couple of hours. The reality is we’ve been getting this same answer since July and the system seems to be getting worse.

“Irish Water has said it’s because they’re doing so much work and various things in the community, but surely this can’t be going on at this stage and it can’t be down to the amount of rainfall because we didn’t have rainfall in July and August so there’s something wrong somewhere,” Cllr O‘Flynn said.

Irish Water has been contacted by The Echo for commen