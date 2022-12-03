Sat, 03 Dec, 2022 - 14:48

Cork shop sells winning €50,000 ticket in last night's Euromillions 

The ’12 Draws of Christmas’ promotion means that ten players scoop €50,000 each in every EuroMillions draw every Tuesday and Friday between November 15 and December 23.   
Cork shop sells winning €50,000 ticket in last night's Euromillions 

It was the sixth of twelve draws in the National Lottery’s ’12 Draws of Christmas’ promotion.

Echo reporter

A Cork Euromillions player is €50,000 richer after claiming one of 10 prizes in last night's Ireland Only Raffle.

It was the sixth of twelve draws in the National Lottery’s ’12 Draws of Christmas’ promotion.

The winning Cork ticket was sold in Top Oil service station, Cobh's Cross, Carrigtwohill, while the other €50,000 were won by players in Dublin, Kerry, Mayo, Kildare, Laois and players who played online in Louth, Kildare and Kilkenny. 

The ’12 Draws of Christmas’ promotion means that ten players scoop €50,000 each in every EuroMillions draw every Tuesday and Friday between November 15 and December 23.   

Other winners 

It comes as three other Irish players matched 5 numbers in last night’s EuroMillions draw to win €21,113 each.

The winning numbers in last night’s draw were: 12, 21, 35, 39, 45, and the lucky stars were 6 and 11.

The winning tickets were sold in Grants in Dundalk Co. Louth, Spar in Marino Mart, Fairview, Co. Dublin and one online winner from Co. Dublin.

Beneficiaries

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage, and the Irish Language. 

In total more than €6 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 35 years ago. In 2021 alone, €304 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.     

Read More

PICS: Cork city's Christmas tree farm growing in popularity 

More in this section

Met Éireann forecasts 'big change in the weather' over the coming days Met Éireann forecasts 'big change in the weather' over the coming days
Drenched Autumn €105,000 for Cork solicitor who fell on slippery decking in pub
Cork Luas route to be unveiled next year NTA defends delay in publishing the emerged preferred route of Cork Luas
national lottery
'Refugees welcome': Strong turnout for solidarity rally in Cork town 

'Refugees welcome': Strong turnout for solidarity rally in Cork town 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ham it up this festive season Ham it up this festive season
Diamonds that don’t cost the Earth Diamonds that don’t cost the Earth
Chasing waves in Donegal: The journey becomes part of the adventure in an electric crossover Chasing waves in Donegal: The journey becomes part of the adventure in an electric crossover

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more