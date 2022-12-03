Cork shop sells winning €50,000 ticket in last night's Euromillions 

A Cork Euromillions player is €50,000 richer after claiming one of 10 prizes in last night's Ireland Only Raffle.

It was the sixth of twelve draws in the National Lottery’s ’12 Draws of Christmas’ promotion.

The winning Cork ticket was sold in Top Oil service station, Cobh's Cross, Carrigtwohill, while the other €50,000 were won by players in Dublin, Kerry, Mayo, Kildare, Laois and players who played online in Louth, Kildare and Kilkenny.

The ’12 Draws of Christmas’ promotion means that ten players scoop €50,000 each in every EuroMillions draw every Tuesday and Friday between November 15 and December 23.

Other winners

It comes as three other Irish players matched 5 numbers in last night’s EuroMillions draw to win €21,113 each.

The winning numbers in last night’s draw were: 12, 21, 35, 39, 45, and the lucky stars were 6 and 11.

The winning tickets were sold in Grants in Dundalk Co. Louth, Spar in Marino Mart, Fairview, Co. Dublin and one online winner from Co. Dublin.

Beneficiaries

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage, and the Irish Language.

In total more than €6 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 35 years ago. In 2021 alone, €304 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.