'Refugees welcome': Strong turnout for solidarity rally in Cork town 

A solidarity rally organised as a response to an anti-immigration protest held in Fermoy this week has seen a strong turnout in the Cork town on Saturday afternoon.

The hundreds who turned out chanted 'refugees are welcome' while banners bearing the same messages were held aloft.

Audrey Pyne, from Fermoy. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Other held signs offering a 'céad mile fáilte' to those coming into the town.

Fermoy stands in solidarity with refugees ❤️ https://t.co/Mbmik6Nk69 — Darren Cogavin (@CogsyML) December 3, 2022

The crowds at the solidarity rally gathered in response to the anti-immigration protest which was held outside St Joseph's convent in the town on Wednesday night, and was attended by approximately 70 people.

Kate O'Connell, speaking at the rally on Saturday. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Fermoy and Mallow against Racism (FAMAR) organised today's counter-rally. They stressed that Fermoy is a town that “welcomed refugees and continues to welcome refugees."

In a statement, the group said that they cannot allow division to take root in their town.

Brian Fenton, Audrey Pyne, Michael Galvin, Joe Moran, Dave Pyne, Ray Murphy and Niamh Fenton. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

“We are a community in shock at protests targeting refugee children and their families at their accommodation in the town. This is not Fermoy.

"Those who arrived are International Protection applicants, predominantly families from Syria, Afghanistan, Somalia, etc.

"Many of these people are fleeing war, persecution, ethnic cleansing and have been uprooted from their homes and have been placed in a foreign country, hours away from home, their families and their communities.

"These people are uncertain about their futures and are scared, many of them have children who are also scared.”

FAMAR say that Fermoy is a “welcoming and diverse place.”

“We see this in our workplaces, sports clubs and community organisations. Let's make these people feel welcome in our community, let's show them the best of Fermoy.”