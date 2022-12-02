Global renewables company "commits to Cork" with new HQ

Global renewable energy company BayWa r.e. has recently opened its Irish headquarters on the South Mall, as the company hopes to double its workforce with local Cork talent in the next two years.

The company has over 900MW of solar and onshore wind developments in the pipeline for Ireland, including projects based in Cork, which if all fully realised would have the potential to supply up to 300,000 households with clean, renewable energy.

BayWa r.e. employs over 4,000 people across 29 countries, and currently has 10 people on its team working from Cork, up until recently in shared office facilities.

With the move into its own office space, Country Manager for Ireland at BayWa r.e. Declan Cullinane said the company is now “committing to Cork”.

Pending the progression of pipeline renewable projects into the next phase of development, BayWa r.e. hopes to double its workforce in Cork over the next two years.

“We are fully focused on being here for the long term. We are establishing our [Irish] headquarters here in Cork... to invest in the market, invest in people, and invest in the government targets we’re trying to work towards,” said Mr Cullinane.

The company already has solar projects in operation in Northern Ireland, and hopes to begin construction on both solar and wind developments in the Republic in the next four to six years, including a number of projects in Cork.

Gordon MacDougall, Managing Director for BayWa r.e. UK & Ireland, said that they are “delighted” to be expanding the local development team in Cork, both to help further Ireland’s climate targets, and to “generate new jobs and grow businesses in the renewables sector as we strive to position our Irish business as a major player in the market”.