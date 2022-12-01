Thu, 01 Dec, 2022 - 19:55

Numbers with Covid in Cork hospitals is unchanged

There are currently 21 people with the virus hospitalised in Cork
THE number of people hospitalised with Covid-19 in Cork has remained unchanged in the last seven days. Pic: Anna Watson/Alamy Live News

Breda Graham

THE number of people hospitalised with Covid-19 in Cork has remained unchanged in the last seven days.

There are currently 21 people with the virus hospitalised in Cork, with 18 Covid-19 patients in Cork University Hospital (CUH) and three Covid-19 patients in the Mercy University Hospital (MUH) as of 8pm on Wednesday, November 30.

Seven days earlier, on November 23, there were 14 Covid-19 patients in CUH and seven Covid-19 patients in MUH.

According to the latest HSE Covid-19 Daily Operations Update for Acute Hospitals, there is one person with Covid-19 in ICU at CUH. There are currently no Covid-19 patients in the ICU at MUH. Nationally, there are 12 people with the virus in ICU, an increase of five people in ICU with the virus since last week.

The number of Covid-confirmed patients who are invasively ventilated is two, a decrease of one since last week.

According to the latest data available on the Covid-19 Data Hub which was last updated on November 29, there have been 171,564 Covid-19 (PCR) cases recorded in Cork.

The data shows that there were 329 confirmed Covid-19 cases (PCR) in Cork in the 14 days up to midnight on November 28, a decrease in the 14-day period up to November 22 when 334 cases of Covid-19 were recorded.

According to the latest data, there has been a decrease in the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population in Cork.

As of midnight on November 28, the 14-day incidence rate was 60.6, a decrease on the 14-day incidence rate of 61.5 recorded in the two weeks up to November 22.

Eligible cohorts are being urged to get their vaccines to take pressure off emergency departments this winter.

