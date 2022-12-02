Amelia makes first move after setting eyes on the love of her life

WHEN it comes to matters of the heart, Cork woman Amelia O’Driscoll has always been ahead of her time.

Rather than wait for love to come knocking, she decided to make the first move after setting eyes on her future husband Denis.

Now in her late seventies the memory is as clear to the couple as it ever was.

“I first set eyes on Dennis while walking to work in Sunbeam Wosley. Denis was walking to work in the Murphy Brewery and we would pass each other. I thought he looked very handsome and wondered if he was single.” Amelia wasted no time finding out who the mystery man was.

“I got on to my friend Rita and she got on to one of Denis’s workmates who told her he was single. I was delighted. His friend arranged a date for us but Denis thought it was a joke. It was supposed to happen.” The pair’s first date was on Valentine’s Day.

“We met at 7.30pm across from Murphy’s Brewery. He smiled at me and I smiled back. He asked me where I wanted to go and I said “the pictures.” Denis took me to the Pav and we got on great.” It wasn’t long before the couple had a string of dates under their belt.

“I was delighted,” Amelia said. “He got us a permanent ticket for the Pav, Savoy and the Capital Cinema. We also went dancing a few nights a week to the Majorca ballroom and the Arcadia.” Amelia was later admitted to hospital for two weeks with health issues. However, a surprise shortly after she was discharged turned out to be just what the doctor ordered.

“I told him to wait to ask me when I turned 21 on the third of September,” she said. “We got engaged on my birthday. We planned our wedding for St Stephen’s Day in 1970 in St. Patrick’s Church. I was going mad that we didn’t get married in Garrson’s Church Collin’s Barracks which is the area where I lived. We had our wedding in the Metropole Hotel. It was brilliant. Denis and I went to Dublin on our honeymoon and stayed in the Skylon Hotel.”

Their daughter Rachel arrived into the world just a few months later.

“Denis is a brilliant husband, great dad to Rachel and a fantastic grandad to our grandkids, Ryan and Dylan.”

Denis remained by Amelia’s side as she battled various illnesses over the years. She was first diagnosed with cancer in her early thirties and credits Denis for helping her stay strong. He has also been very supportive of her passions.

Despite undergoing a mastectomy several years ago, Amelia still managed to pursue her modelling passion.

In recent years, her unique style captured the eye of the Phase Eight team — a London-based fashion business — on Patrick Street who approached her to model for their social media platforms.

Her face has also featured in advertisements for the Cork Hair Clinic on Oliver Plunkett Street.

In a previous Echo interview marking their golden wedding anniversary Amelia spoke of how he goes above and beyond as a husband.

“He even glues on my false nails for me. When I said I wanted my shoes a different colour he has taken them and dyed them for me. He is a great husband, a great father, a great grandfather and a great man all round.”