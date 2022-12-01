Thu, 01 Dec, 2022 - 09:22

Fermoy International Choir showcased on RTÉ

Its members currently come from Ireland, France, Italy, Spain, Colombia, South Korea, Nigeria, Poland, Ukraine, Germany, Portugal, Romania, the UK, North Macedonia, Australia, South Africa, India, Chile, Brazil and beyond.
Members of the Fermoy International Choir. Clockwise from left to right: Angela Iffy, Irish Nonhebel, Vincenzo Pennone, Micheál O'Donovan, and Mary Comber.

A choir set up to celebrate all cultures and communities in Fermoy is set to feature on the RTÉ Today Programme on RTÉ 1.

In existence since 2019 the Fermoy International Choir is a solidarity-through-song initiative and since it first gathered has brought people together from Ireland and across the world – who all call Fermoy home.

“Its great news that we’ll feature on the RTÉ Today programme in the run-up to Christmas and we can’t wait to show the country how welcoming and decent Fermoy is when it comes to respecting all who live here regardless of nationality. We are one community and when we sing we do so as a community with pride, passion and positivity,” said Graham Clifford, founder of the Choir.

The forerunner to the new One Town One Voice movement, which is seeing similar multicultural community singing groups established in Dublin, Galway, Longford and Wicklow, the Fermoy International Choir is no stranger to TV appearances. When the Covid pandemic first hit the choir’s virtual St Patrick’s Day sing-a-long saw them given a prime spot on daytime BBC television in the UK.

It’s hoped the Choir’s appearance on RTÉ Today show, with Daithí O’Sé and Maura Derrane, will be the afternoon of Wednesday, December 14.

The group will perform a multilingual seasonal song in 14 different languages.

“We bring positive energy to everything we do,” explained Graham Clifford adding “there is enough misery in the world so we’re very conscious of working together kindly and respectfully with our wonderful choir conductor Lisa Dunphy to enjoy ourselves, work hard and be proud of the outcome. All together, as equals, in song and with laughter and joy.”

