Palestinian solidarity rally in Cork city today

To mark the United Nation’s ‘International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People’, a rally will take place in Cork city today.

Organised by Sinn Fein, in collaboration with the Cork Palestine Solidarity Campaign, the rally will take place on Parnell Bridge at 1pm.

The Palestine flag will be flying over City Hall tomorrow for the second year in a row.

It will also be lighting up in the colours of the Palestinian flag tomorrow night for one hour to show the city of Cork’s solidarity with the nation.

Sinn Fein Councillor for Cork City North-West, Mick Nugent will be in attendance at the event, saying: “It illustrates the kind of support that there is in Cork for the people in Palestine and their struggle. It also follows a number of motions that were passed by the Cork City Council recently which were very significant.” These motions, passed by Cork City Council have shown that they recognise that Israel’s annexation of land in West Bank is illegal under its national law. Cork City Council declared itself as an Apartheid Free Zone and fully supported the call for Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS).

The Sinn Fein Councillor explained: “The Irish people and the Government have been very vocal on the situation in Palestine. However, campaigners will say that the State should enact the Occupied Territories Bill, which was passed through the Oireachtas but hasn’t been enacted by the Government yet.”

The Occupied Territories Bill, as put through the Oireachtas by Senator Francis Black, states that countries and their governments would cease to trade with any Palestine territory that has been recognised to have been occupied illegally by the United Nations.

This is one issue that will be highlighted within tomorrow’s rally outside City Hall.

“Tomorrow’s rally is just one of many events that will be happening around the country tomorrow for the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People. The event is open to everyone to come and support the people of Palestine,” Cllr Nugent expressed.