Cork hospital plays role in US cancer drug approval

A clinical trial conducted in the Bons Secours Cork Cancer Centre has contributed to approval of a new drug to treat ovarian cancer in the US, which would be a “huge step forward” for patients in Ireland if also approved here.

The US FDA (Food and Drug Administration) has recently granted accelerated approval for Elahere (mirvetuximab soravtansine-gynx) for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

20 patients involved in clinical trials for the new drug were recruited by the Bons Cork Cancer Centre, and lead consultant medical oncologist for the trial, Professor Conleth Murphy, said that the new medicine belongs to a class of anti-cancer drugs that act as a “magic bullet” in targeting tumours.

“It belongs to what is probably the most exciting group of drugs that we're investigating in cancer at the moment, antibody-drug conjugates or ADCs,” he said.

Professor Murphy explained that ADC’s consist of an antibody linked to a potent chemotherapy drug. While the chemotherapy drug can be toxic to patients when delivered by drip, ADC’s use antibodies to direct the chemotherapy to the cancer cell, where it is then released.

“We often talk about this concept of the magic bullet in cancer treatment… which is very effective against tumour cells, and causes as little damage as possible to the normal cells of the patient. These ADC’s are a little bit closer to that ideal concept of the magic bullet, then what we might call naked chemotherapy which was used in the past,” said Professor Murphy.

Professor Murphy said that while FDA approval does not yet mean the drug can be prescribed routinely for patients here, the hope is that the European Medicines Agency will soon follow in approving the drug.

He said that ovarian cancer is often a “tough cancer to treat”, with most patients diagnosed at a late stage and likely to experience relapse. He added that patients in the trial had some “spectacular outcomes”, and that approval of this new drug in Ireland would be a “huge step forward” for Irish patients.

“In particular, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer is really challenging to treat. We only have very limited therapy options for those patients, and they work for a very limited period of time. So to have another potential tool to use in tracing this cancer is a huge step forward for patients when it becomes available,” he said.

The Bons has been involved in several generations of studies of Elahere, and the hospital is currently recruiting for patients for its next study.

Professor Murphy highlighted the “great collaboration” between hospitals in the region and the UCC Clinical Trial group, in communicating and referring patients, as well as working to bring trials such as Immunogen’s to Ireland so Irish patients can access innovative new treatments.