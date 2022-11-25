Sultans of Ping add new Cork Opera House date after first one sells out

The Sultans of Ping have announced an additional night for their 30th anniversary performance in Cork.

After already selling out one night in Cork Opera House on February 11, 2023, the band has now announced an extra date at the venue on February 10.

The Sultans of Ping will be joined for their sold-out show on February 11 by local bands A Cow in the Water and Pretty Happy and for their performance on February 10, they have announced special guests The Love Buzz and First Class and Coach.

Speaking about the upcoming shows in Cork Opera House, drummer Morty McCarthy, said: "It's our first time playing in Cork since 2014 and we are really excited to be playing Cork Opera House for the first time in the band's history."

The Sultans of Ping will be celebrating 30 years since the release of Casual Sex In The Cineplex and fans can expect tracks from their debut such as 'You Talk Too Much', 'Stupid Kid' and the timeless 'Veronica'.

Tickets for the extra date can be purchased by visiting www.corkoperahouse.ie or ticketmaster.ie.