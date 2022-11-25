Cork music festival announces series of free events taking place this weekend 

QUIET Lights, Cork's well-loved winter music festival, has announced a free conversation series as part of the fifth annual event.

The festival aims to shine a light on the new wave of Irish and international folk, traditional, and experimental talent that are quietly forging new paths, recollecting old tales, and creating new stories.

As part of the festival's offering, organisers have now announced three free conversation events taking place on Saturday at The Roundy on Castle Street.

At 11am, Music Alliance Ireland (MAI) is set to host an opening meeting, with Cork's music community encouraged to attend.

MAI is a group of national music organisations and companies that came together to establish a collective voice for the music sector in Ireland.

MAI member Nick Roth and project manager Neva Elliott will speak about the aims of the alliance, and the work undertaken so far.

This will be followed by an open discussion on current issues in the music sector in Ireland.

At 1pm on Saturday, Quiet Lights will welcome back Tony Clayton-Lea and his Culture Vultures to The Roundy.

Tony will be joined by filmmaker and musician Myles O'Reilly, American folk musician Cinder Well, and Ballydehob artist Molly O'Mahony, where attendees will hear conversations, discourse and live performances.

At 3pm, Quiet Lights’ yearly workshop on how to obtain funding in Ireland as an artist or arts worker returns, hosted by Neva Elliott.

Neva will go through the different funding avenues, the different funding bodies and break down the complex world of artist funding.

These events and workshops are free, however, due to limited space prior booking online, via www.quietlights.net, is required.

This year's festival commenced yesterday, with Máire Carroll performing a concert of Philip Glass’ Etudes on Triskel’s Steinway piano.

The festival will run until Sunday.

To see the full line-up of events see www.quietlights.net.