Gardaí announce temporary road closures and diversions ahead of West Cork marathon

Gardaí have announced temporary road closures and traffic diversions ahead of the Clonakilty marathon this weekend.

The annual event kicks off at 9am on Saturday with Gardaí actioning a traffic management plan on the day.

Gardaí say the plan is aimed at reducing "any unnecessary delay" and that "once a particular road is deemed safe it will be opened".

Road closures

The details of the plan have been published on the Garda Síochána Cork, Kerry and Limerick Southern Region Facebook page.

The traffic management plan will see the L4014-0 closed from its junction with the L4011-41 at Dunmore Causeway to its junction with the L4013-30 at Inchydoney Island.

The N71 will be closed from Facksbridge roundabout to its junction with the R880 at the roundabout outside Maxol garage at The Miles via Croppy Road, Clarke Street, Casement Street, Lamb Street Lower, Park Road and Bog Road.

Meanwhile, the R880 will be closed from its junction with the N71 at The Miles via Western Road, Michael Collins Road, Oliver Plunkett Street, Pearse Street, Ashe Street and Wolfe Tone Street to Facksbridge roundabout.

A Garda spokesperson told The Echo that these are "rolling road closures that are expected to begin at approximately 9am until 10.30am".

"Roads will reopen only when it is safe to do so, therefore these times are flexible," the spokesperson added.

Alternative routes

Inchydoney Island north will be accessible via the L4013-0 and L40132-0.

Motorists can access Ardfield and Dunmore via the L4011-41.

Meanwhile, traffic will be diverted off the N71 at its junction with the L4031-37 at Ballinascarthy.

From here, drivers can follow the L4031-19 onto the L4031-16 through Shannonvale, turning right onto the L8060-0 at Templebryan north and joining the R588 at Kilgarriff Cross.

There, they can continue towards Clonakilty turning right onto the L8055-22 above the graveyard and then turning left onto the L8054-0 at Kilgarriff Cross Roads.

They can then keep going along the road to join the R599 at Aghamilla Cross and continue along to rejoin the N71 at Ballyduvane.

This alternative route is also applicable in the reverse.

Gardaí have thanked the public in advance for their patience and cooperation and wished those taking part in the marathon the best of luck.