Thu, 24 Nov, 2022 - 11:43

Two third-level campuses in Cork set for further development and expansion

Minister Simon Harris is due to visit both Cork College of FET and Munster Technological University (MTU) Bishopstown campus.
Minsiter Simon Harris is expected to announce expansion plans for the MTU Bishopstown campus on Thursday.

Breda Graham

Two third-level campuses in Cork's Bishopstown are set for upgrading and expansion following today’s ministerial announcement.

Later today the Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris is due to visit both Cork College of FET and Munster Technological University (MTU) Bishopstown campus.

He is expected to announce expansion plans for the MTU Bishopstown campus and the development of a new digital further education centre at the Cork Education and Training Board’s Bishopstown campus.

It is understood that MTU has been cleared to move to the next step of the process to deliver a significant upgrade and extension of several of its buildings, to cater for up to an additional 1,500 students.

MTU has plans for expansion, upgrades, and repurposing of existing buildings, some of which were built in 1974.

Minister Harris is also expected to unveil details for a new digital further education centre at the site of Cork College of FET which is set to become a ‘college of the future’.

