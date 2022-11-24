WATCH: City Hall honours ‘Cork tradition’ the Holly Bough as it marks 125 years

“One of the great traditions of Cork at Christmas” celebrated its 125th anniversary at a Civic Reception last night, as Lord Mayor Cllr Deirdre Forde welcomed the Holly Bough editor, John Dolan, and The Echo editor, Maurice Gubbins, to Cork City’s council chamber.

Editor of The Echo Maurice Gubbins said it was an honour to publish the Holly Bough, which he described as “one of the great traditions of Cork at Christmas”.

Editor of the iconic Cork Christmas publication, John Dolan, spoke of the reasons why the Holly Bough has stood the test of time: “The first thing I could think of was pride. It’s the people’s pride in place, the pride in the people and it’s the people who go away from Cork, but it never leaves them. There is something unique about Cork and that is why the Holly Bough has been so successful for so long.”

Mr Dolan added: “The devil is in the detail, those stories that we all love. That’s the secret of the Holly Bough, it’s just a rattling good read.”

This year’s fabulous cover was designed by Cork artist Sheena Dempsey, and shows a suitably festive and fun, snowy scene up Bridge Street and St Patrick’s Hill. Sheena, an acclaimed illustrator of children’s books, says that view is special to her, as her father once managed the AIB Bank on the corner, while she went to school up the hill, at Scoil Mhuire.

The Holly Bough launched in 1897, and has become a staple part of the Cork Christmas.

This year’s edition is packed with 164 pages of great stories, remarkable photos, puzzles, and so much more.

The Holly Bough’s 125th anniversary is marked with an eight-page special report on how it began and how it changed down the decades, while always remaining a key part of the Corkonian Christmas.

