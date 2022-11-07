Mon, 07 Nov, 2022 - 08:29

The Holly Bough is out - and its 125 years old

Meet the Holly Bough cover artist Sheena Dempsey - the 2022 edition is on sale now
The Holly Bough is out - and its 125 years old

Cork illustrator Sheena Dempsey with her artwork for the cover of the 2022 Holly Bough.

John Dolan

THE first sign of Christmas has hit the streets of Cork: The 2022 Holly Bough.

And it’s a very special edition, as the hugely popular annual Christmas publication is celebrating its 125th anniversary.

This year’s fabulous cover was designed by Cork artist Sheena Dempsey, and shows a suitably festive and fun, snowy scene up Bridge Street and St Patrick’s Hill. Sheena, an acclaimed illustrator of children’s books, says that view is special to her, as her father once managed the AIB Bank on the corner, while she went to school up the hill, at Scoil Mhuire.

The Holly Bough launched in 1897, and has become a staple part of the Cork Christmas.

This year’s edition is packed with 164 pages of great stories, remarkable photos, puzzles, and so much more.

The Holly Bough’s 125th anniversary is marked with an eight-page special report on how it began and how it changed down the decades, while always remaining a key part of the Corkonian Christmas.

Available now for €6. You can buy it in shops and online at echolive.ie/hollybough

More in this section

Take part in our Big Halloween Quiz (Aged 8 to 12) and win a €30 voucher And another big Halloween quiz ... this time for children age 8 to 12 - be in with the chance of winning a voucher
Bright and busy future for West Cork author Bright and busy future for West Cork author
Take part in our Big Halloween Quiz (Under 8s) and win a €30 voucher Calling all kids under 8 - take part in our Halloween Quiz to be in with a chance of winning a prize
A feast of movies at Cork Film Festival 2022

A feast of movies at Cork Film Festival 2022

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities ’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities
Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia
"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130
EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more