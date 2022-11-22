Cork schools to take part in SHARE fundraising initiative for elderly in the community

Cork schools will spread the SHARE spirit and raise awareness of the isolation felt by vulnerable elderly for the third annual Yellow Day this Friday.

In recognition of the challenges the pandemic has brought about in relation to connecting with the elderly in the community, the students of Cork will once again wear yellow and raise funds on Friday, November 25.

Hundreds of students from schools across the city will don the familiar yellow jackets, as well as yellow clothes, to raise awareness of the SHARE (Students Harness Aid for the Relief of the Elderly) organisation.

The annual street collection fundraising campaign will take place as usual in December where a number of students will take part in the annual SHARE 24-hour fast, and keeping with tradition, students will attend the crib on a daily basis in the run-up to Christmas as they coordinate the fundraising effort.

Students will collect right up until Christmas Eve, raising much-needed funds for a charity that has looked after the elderly in the region for half a century.

Yellow Day was introduced in 2020 as an outreach to schools across Cork wishing to participate in the annual campaign.

Schools and students readily embraced the initiative of wearing yellow for one day and seeking sponsorship for the worthy cause and the response to date has been phenomenal.

Speaking at the launch of Yellow Day, Chair of the 2021 Executive, Daniel Prestwich said: “This is an extra special year for the SHARE team. The isolation felt by the elderly has no doubt been exacerbated by the pandemic.

This year, we’re asking everyone to recognise that many have borne hardship and been left behind, that there is a lingering pandemic of isolation and loneliness, and that each and every one of us can do a little daily, by remembering that every person matters.

Ben Horgan, who is leading the Yellow Day initiative, said: “It’s a simple but very meaningful gesture. We want everyone to wear yellow this year, connect with the elderly in Cork, and together we can combat loneliness.

“All of the schools involved this year have been enthusiastic and hugely supportive of Yellow Day, so we will all be working hard to make it even bigger and better this year.”

Those wishing to support SHARE can donate here.