Thu, 17 Nov, 2022 - 11:24

Suspended sentence for Cork man who stored €10k of cocaine to clear debt

The defendant would distribute the cocaine when he received a phone call instructing him what to do with it.
Suspended sentence for Cork man who stored €10k of cocaine to clear debt

Detective Garda John Sheedy testified that he executed a search warrant at the home of Brian O’Mahony at 47A Oakmount, Tower, Blarney, County Cork, on May 2 2020. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A 41-year-old Cork man who lost work during Covid ended up increasing his use of cocaine which culminated in him being caught storing €10,000 worth of the drug to clear his debt.

Detective Garda John Sheedy testified that he executed a search warrant at the home of Brian O’Mahony at 47A Oakmount, Tower, Blarney, County Cork, on May 2 2020.

“Cocaine with a street value of just over €10,000 was retrieved almost immediately. During interview, he admitted possession of the drug,” Det. Garda Sheedy said.

The defendant would distribute the cocaine when he received a phone call instructing him what to do with it.

“It happened during Covid. He developed an addiction. As a result of the addiction he stored the drug because of the debt he owed. He has turned his life around since. I don’t believe he will come to the attention of the drug unit again,” Det. Garda Sheedy said.

Defence barrister Peter O’Flynn said, “He developed an addiction to cocaine which put him under financial pressure and he built up a drug debt and agreed to store drugs. He was under pressure from the get-go. He did it to clear some of the debt.

“He was very remorseful. I do not believe he will be before the courts again. I think it was a lesson for him.

“He began using it at the age of 19. In 2005 he stopped and was entirely drug free for ten years. In 2015 he started to use it socially on occasions. In 2020 he got laid off from work as a result of the Covid pandemic and his use of cocaine increased. At the time he had a life without any structure to it. He accrued debt. I would say he was somewhat taken advantage of.” 

Judge Helen Boyle said, “The sum of €10,000 is not an insignificant sum. Bearing in mind the very fair evidence of Detective Garda Sheedy, the fact that he has no previous convictions and he has had a very significant wake-up call, I will impose an 18-month suspended sentence.”

More in this section

Photographer Brendan Lyon headline Cork company part of consortium developing oral vaccines
Mental Health Commission's prosecution of Cork psychiatric hospital adjourned Mental Health Commission's prosecution of Cork psychiatric hospital adjourned
Cork school at risk of losing school meals amidst cost-of-living crisis Cork school at risk of losing school meals amidst cost-of-living crisis
corkcork courtdrug abuse
Cork turkeys being saved from the carvery by kind-hearted souls

Cork turkeys being saved from the carvery by kind-hearted souls

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day
’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities ’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities
Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more