West Cork bookstore taking bookings for 'run the shop' experience

OWNERS of a West Cork book shop have started a new, and rather unusual, chapter for their business.

Skibbereen's Antiquity Bookshop is well known for its eclectic mix of selling rare books and being home to a vegan café.

Now, the West Cork business is setting out on a new project, renting the bookshop out on Airbnb.

The new experience allows guests to stay in accommodation above the store, all while running the bookshop for the duration of their stay.

Owner of The Antiquity Plant Based Cafe & The Time travellers Bookshop, Nicola said.

“Skibbereen welcomes you to play bookshop. We'll give you your very own apartment and a bookshop below, supported by a team of friendly volunteers to make your trip as lovely as possible”

Online, the owner revealed: “Antiquity Bookshop is now both an Airbnb rental and a bookshop/coffee-shop. It lets travellers from around the world live out their bookseller fantasies. You can spend a week or two in the beautiful West Cork Market Town, Skibbereen and dip into the world of running a bookstore—without having to commit to becoming a business owner.”

This quirky business venture appeals to bookworms all over the world who want to step into character themselves, as the owner of a quaint bookstore in West Cork and create their own work of fiction.

“For avid readers, there’s nothing more satisfying than stepping into a bookstore. Generally, this experience is a temporary one, lasting anywhere from ten minutes to an entire afternoon, depending on the level of bibliophilia. The first ever bookshop holiday/residency experience, West Cork, Skibbereen welcomes you to play-bookshop,” the bookshop's website revealed.

Following the online reaction, the owners have said: “The response was overwhelming. Bookings are starting very soon.”

In order to book, guests are invited to email Nicola at Antiquitywestcork@gmail.com.