UCC to aid people with disabilities get into third level education

University College Cork is offering free online clinics to give an overview of a national initiative to offer young people with disabilities a route to third-level education.

The Disability Access Route to Education (DARE) scheme is a third-level alternative admissions initiative for school leavers whose disabilities have had a negative impact on their second-level education.

The scheme offers reduced points places to school leavers who, as a result of having a disability, have experienced additional educational challenges at second level.

Deirdre Madden, disability support officer at UCC, explained that the scheme is designed to bring greater fairness to admissions to third-level institutions.

“If you and I are in a class of 30 other kids, we’re all competing to get on well in the Leaving Cert, with a lot of us competing for points and places in college, and there’s a student in there who’s deaf, or who’s got dyslexia, or who’s been out with Crohn’s disease, they’re competing for points in the Leaving Cert and places in college with people who haven’t had that, so it’s a very unfair competition,” Ms Madden said.

“The DARE scheme is a national scheme, it’s part of the CAO, and students who can provide evidence of their disability that meets their criteria, evidence of how it has negatively impacted on their education, can be deemed eligible for DARE,” Ms Madden said.

There are 26 third-level institutions participating in the DARE scheme, including UCC and Munster Technological University.

Candidates are encouraged to apply if their disability has had an impact on their second-level education, if they may not be able to meet the points for their chosen course as a result of their disability, and if they are under 23 years of age as of January 1 on the year of their application.

A wide range of disabilities is included for consideration under the DARE scheme, including Autistic Spectrum Disorder, Asperger’s Syndrome, Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD), Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), dyspraxia, dyslexia, or significant literacy difficulties, and dyscalculia, or significant numeracy issues.

Read More Road race marks opening of long awaited bypass

People who are blind or have impaired vision, people who are deaf or hard of hearing, and people who have a mental health condition are all eligible for consideration under DARE.

People who have a neurological condition, including a brain injury or epilepsy, are eligible for consideration under the scheme, as are people who have a physical disability, Speech and Language Communication Disorder, or a significant ongoing illness.

UCC is holding online DARE clinics from 3pm to 5pm on Thursday 17 November, from 5pm to 7pm, Tuesday 6 December, and from 3pm to 5pm on Tuesday 24 January 2023.

For further information on DARE, or to book a place on an online DARE clinic, please email dare@ucc.ie.