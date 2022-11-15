Environmental worries over major wind farm in county Cork

CORK County Council is to recommend to An Bord Pleanála that a major wind farm project planned for near Ballyvourney be turned down due to environmental concerns, yesterday’s meeting of the local authority heard.

The proposed development by Gortyrahilly Wind Designated Activity Company involves the construction of 14 wind turbines with 110kv electrical substation and all related site works.

The plans are for installations in an area about 4.5kms west of Ballyvourney and about 2kms east of the county boundary. The proposal also involves development in Kerry. The plans are for a 10-year planning permission, and 35-year operation. The applicant applied to An Bord Pleanála on September 9 this year. The project is a joint venture between FuturEnergy Ireland and SSE Renewables. Cork County Council is a prescribed body in making recommendations through a planning report, explained an official.

The Council’s planning authority assessment is that the project “would ultimately result in the loss of a significant area of (a habitat) and thus further reduce the extent of these diminishing and pressurised habitats at both County and National level.”

The Natural Impact Statement “lacks sufficient detail as to provide a robust scientific assessment to establish beyond reasonable scientific doubt that adverse effects on the Killarney National Park, Macgillycuddys Reeks and Caragh River catchment, and the Mullaghanish to Musheramore Mountains will not occur as a result of this proposal.”

The Council stated it is its view that the plans “would contravene materially” its development objectives in relation to the Cork County Development Plan 2022, “the aim of which is to protect and where possible enhance areas of local biodiversity value, ecological corridors and habitats that are features of the County’s ecological network.”

The facilitation of this proposal would “ultimately result in the loss of significant” areas of habitat, and “thus further reduce the extent of these diminishing and pressurised habitats.”

Cork’s planning office is recommending to the Board that should planning permission be granted, that 12 of the 14 turbines be omitted on ecological grounds.