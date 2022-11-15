Cork's St Vincent’s awarded yellow flag for its inclusive attitude

ST Vincent’s Secondary School is one of 10 schools in the country, four of which are second level, to have recently been awarded a yellow flag.

The Yellow Flag Programme, which is the only one its kind in Ireland, provides schools with the tools to shape learning environments through an 8 Step series of practical actions, which ensures prejudice and discrimination cannot flourish.

An event was hosted by RTÉ presenter, teacher and author Emer O’Neill and showcased the work undertaken by the six primary, and four post primary schools.

The Programme was developed to encourage students, staff, management, parents and wider groups to reflect on attitudes and develop policies and practices to influence and build positive, inclusive daily school life.

Sintija Sarkovska a student of St Vincent’s Secondary School, Cork said: “I became more aware of racism and hearing about other people’s experiences, which made me more conscious about how people’s words and actions hurt other people.”

Local TD Thomas Gould said: “I think we should recognise those who are working to combat racism. Well done all of the students, teachers and parents for their work on combatting racism and promoting inclusion. It is so important that we create inclusive, safe and positive school environments.

“To be one of only four secondary schools in the state given this award highlights the wonderful community within St Vincent’s. I think an award like this needs to be acknowledged as a real asset to the school.

“For so many students, particularly those with vulnerabilities or from ethnic minorities, school can be a daunting place.

“It is heartening to hear of the work being done in schools like St Vincent’s to combat this. Most importantly, it is really positive to see the hard work done by staff and especially students in working together to create an inclusive community.”