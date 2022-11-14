Century old Liberty Bar reopens with two unique new spaces 

One of Cork’s oldest pubs is back in business, opening its doors with a new look after being closed since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Liberty Bar on South Main Street is now back open, continuing over 100 years of history for the city centre pub.

Manager Diarmuid Clayton said that The Liberty Bar has been reinvented into two new spaces that give a nod to the previous incarnation of the Liberty, which was a favourite haunt for the punks and students of Cork.

The Liberty Bar on South Main Street has reopened after being closed during the pandemic, with two new unique spaces, 'Downstairs' and 'Resistance'.

‘The Downstairs’ has an eclectic industrial feel, with a bar featuring exposed brick, galvanised sheeting and conduit, old crates and printer trays and custom made shelving and wine racks made with materials from Cork Builders providers.

“We wanted to create a welcoming bar with a little bit of difference, and small nod to the previous incarnation of the Liberty when it was a favourite haunt of the punks and students of Cork,” said Mr Clayton.

“The old Liberty was a place where you could buy flagon’s and cans of cider… As another nod to this ‘lively’ past, we have created tasty new signature cocktails, The Flagon and 5 Go down To The Sea, in honour of Cork’s original punk band,” he added.

Upstairs, ‘Resistance’ has the feel of a luxurious speakeasy, with subdued lighting, antique leather sofas, rugs and mirrors.

The walls are adorned with antique gilt frames which contain a series of unique pieces of artwork, commissioned by local artists to the theme of resistance.

Alan Hurley, Kevin O’ Brian, Lucia Moreno are just a few of the local artists who have completed a piece for the new venue.

“Resistance is the place you go to relax and leave your worries at the door. Enjoy one of our ten signature cocktails, great classics, wine or just a tasty beer. Come in, and forget everything,” said Mr Clayton.

He added that the team is delighted to get The Liberty Bar open again as a new addition to Cork City night life, and will be introducing “lots of new signature cocktails and events in the near future”.

Located at 92 South Main Street, The Liberty is an over 18s venue, and is open daily. For more information visit www.thelibertybar.ie.