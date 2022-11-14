Bus Éireann increases Kinsale bus capacity from city by 50%

Bus Éireann has responded to public pressure by boosting the capacity of its bus service from Cork to Kinsale by 50%, following a recent public meeting in the seaside town.

Complaints about the 226 bus from Kinsale to Cork City centred on passengers left waiting in the rain, overbooked buses that fail to stop on time or not at all, and students failing to make lectures in University College Cork due to the overflowing service.

Councillor Kevin Murphy welcomed the news that Bus Éireann is to introduce double-decker buses for the route from this week, but said a lot more needs to be done for weary passengers.

“Several issues arose at the meeting. I have called for a serious increase in capacity.”

The bus stop for Kinsale has been moved from Cork City Bus Station on Parnell Street, which was covered, to an exposed stop without cover on Clontarf Street about 40 yards away.

Cllr Murphy said it was “grossly unfair” to see the queue “saturated” in the rain while waiting for the 226 bus. More people are booking online and as people get on near Cork airport, many have to be left behind as the bus is filled to capacity.

“They have no place to stand except out in the open, some with no umbrellas. Certainly, the older folk were absolutely saturated.”

The popular route is nearly always full, said Cllr Murphy. It’s understood that extra demand from hotels near the airport and the business park there has also impacted on the bus route.

At the other end, in Kinsale, the bus shelter has been moved to the Pier Road Car Park. Some students hoping to attend lectures in UCC have been left stranded, and the bus does not stop in areas where it had previously.

“I’ve begged and implored the manager of Bus Éireann to look seriously at those again, and to put them back on stream,” said Cllr Murphy.

Bus Éireann confirmed on Wednesday that single-deck buses will continue to operate as more double deckers are brought on stream.

A community action group, Fix the 226, was established by Green Party representative Marc O’Riain and local resident Marian Caulfield, to put pressure on Bus Éireann and the National Transport Authority.

Mr Ó’Riain said that while the increase in capacity was a win for people using the Kinsale-to-Cork bus service, it was not a complete solution to the problem.

“We definitely commend Bus Éireann for belatedly introducing a double-decker service on the 226 route, but like the single-decker service it is cursed with ‘ghost buses’, that disappear as they are [scheduled] to arrive and which seems to be particularly prevalent between 4pm to 6pm.”

Mr Ó Riain said the best solution would be to get the alternative already licenced service, the 228 bus, to begin serving Kinsale, Belgooly, Riverstick, Ballinhassig, the universities, and the city every half hour.

Cllr Marie O’Sullivan said she would welcome anything to improve the service.

“They need to do an audit as well on when the extra capacity is needed. That’s the most important thing. The bus stop in Clontarf Street is not suitable. It’s very dark there, for the elderly, for students and tourists.

“It’s a safety issue at night time. There is no actual crossing to get to there. Older people especially were used to getting on in the bus station and this really takes them out of their comfort zone.”

Fine Gael senator Tim Lombard told The Echo that various public representatives will now seek to make progress on the three items that were agreed upon at the meeting to improve the public transport experience for all.

“We are going to talk to Cork County Council about West Cork Connects and see what we can do about the bus stop in Ballinhassig, whether it is the NTA which must buy the bus stop, Cork County Council or the private operator. We are going to get clarity on that.

“Secondly, we are going to the talk to the airport and the airport management about coming on board and having a dedicated bus for the airport from Cork City. For an international airport, with a business park and two hotels in close proximity not to have a dedicated bus service beggars belief. If that is put in place it would solve capacity issues to some degree,” he added.

The third issue is to appeal to the National Transport Authority to visit and speak to residents.

A spokesperson for Bus Éireann said that since the beginning of September, route 226 has seen a very significant growth in usage, in line with increased demand seen in other parts of the country, with passenger numbers nationally 15% higher than they were in 2019, pre-pandemic.