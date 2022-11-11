Cork TD claims ‘team of camels’ would supply water faster than Irish Water

A WEST Cork TD has claimed that “a team of camels would get supply to Clonakilty faster than Irish Water”.

The statement was made by Independent Cork South-West TD Michael Collins, who was speaking in a Dáil debate on the future of the State’s water policy.

Mr Collins was highly critical of works carried out by Irish Water in West Cork.

“Clonakilty and its surrounding areas will be subjected to a paralysis in development if the pace of the works being carried out by Irish Water does not dramatically escalate in the immediate future,” he claimed.

“There has been an abysmal lack of forward planning by this and previous governments with respect to Clonakilty and the kind of services needed to continue its growth.

“This has now given rise to the absurd situation whereby all major developments are effectively at a standstill; including housing,” Mr Collins said.

“There is simply no excuse for this, unless our planners and those responsible for service provision somehow thought that Clonakilty was going to be frozen in time at a certain point, requiring no additional infrastructure.”

He said he was calling on the Government and Irish Water to present a clear pathway towards an escalated delivery of services, and was seeking immediate action on overcoming infrastructural deficits in the area.

“We cannot carry on at the current pace given the major knock-on effects that are being stored up like a flood on a dam,” he said.

A spokesperson for Irish Water said it had commenced construction of approximately 13.5km of new trunk watermains from Bandon to Clonakilty, works it said would relieve the challenges to the water supply in Clonakilty and surrounding areas, catering for growth and development in the short to medium term while playing a part in the long-term strategy.

“The National Water Resources Project has identified the connection of Clonakilty to the Inniscarra water treatment plant as the only viable, long-term solution to provide sufficient water to Clonakilty to cater for the future needs of the town and environs,” the spokesperson said. “This connection to Bandon is in line with this overall plan. Works are expected to be completed by autumn 2023.”

The spokesperson said the company has also recently begun works to upgrade a treatment plant in Jones Bridge, benefitting more than 16,700 customers and ensuring delivery of a clean, safe drinking water source. The project is set to take two and a half years to complete.