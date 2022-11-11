‘The jewel in Cork’s retail crown’: City’s iconic Winthrop Arcade hits the market

Cork's landmark Winthrop Arcade in the heart of the city, has hit the market with an asking price of €1.7m.

The iconic shopping arcade opened in March 1926 and is currently home to a host of established independent retailers.

Estate agents handling the sale, ERA Downey McCarthy, said the upcoming sale of the premises "presents a unique opportunity to acquire a part of Ireland's retail history".

"The first retail arcade built in Ireland, this is the jewel in Cork's retail crown," they added.

Winthrop Arcade was designed by the celebrated architects Levie and Chillingworth who were responsible for designing other landmark commercial premises in the city, including Beamish and Crawford brewery, the Odlums building on Kennedy Quay and the Patrick Street premises formerly home to Roches Stores and Debenhams.

The premises, which can be duly accessed from Winthrop Street and Oliver Plunkett Street, was originally configured as 12 retail units.

The expansion of a number of tenant businesses has resulted in the current seven-unit layout with businesses such as The Best of Buds, Monreal and Joe’s + Bros located there.

Most of the original architectural features are retained, in particular the glass dome, mahogany shop fronts and bronze display windows.

The property can be viewed here.