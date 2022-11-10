Dog rescued from house fire in Cork makes full recovery

Cork City Fire Brigade has given a big round of ‘apaws’ to the staff of Sunbeam Veterinary Hospital following the full recovery of a dog who was rescued from a house fire earlier this week.

Max was rescued by fire crews on Tuesday after becoming caught in a house fire in Dillons Cross in Cork city.

Firefighters extinguished the fire before entering the smoke-filled home to search for the unresponsive dog who was rescued and revived.

He was resuscitated at the scene with a special Pet Oxygen Mask specially designed to fit an animal’s snout.

Max was brought to Sunbeam Veterinary Hospital where he is receiving his final bit of pampering before returning home.

Cork City Fire Brigade took to social media on Thursday to thank the staff at the veterinary clinic and wished Max all the best.