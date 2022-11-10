Visiting restrictions lifted in Cork city hospital; remain in place in Bantry

Visiting restrictions remain in place at Bantry General Hospital (BGH) following an infection outbreak at the hospital.

Visiting was suspended at the hospital late last month and restrictions on visitation remain in place at this time.

Exceptions will be facilitated for those visiting the hospital for compassionate reasons.

The decision by management came following advice from the Hospital Outbreak Control Team.

“Where this is necessary, visits must be arranged with the Nurse in Charge of the ward by contacting the hospital's switchboard on 027-50133 and requesting the required ward.

Visitors must wear a surgical facemask while in the hospital which covers the mouth and nose at all times.

Management also advised that visiting may be further suspended during periods of outbreak to minimise transmission of infection.

Meanwhile, visiting restrictions at the Mercy University Hospital (MUH) in Cork city have been lifted this week.

While services have remained operational at the hospital, visiting restrictions were put in place following an increase in the number of patients with Covid-19.

These visiting restrictions which were reinstated at the end of October have now been lifted.

According to the HSE’s latest Covid-19 Daily Operations Update Acute Hospitals report, there were seven Covid-positive patients at the hospital as of 8pm on Wednesday.

Of these, one patient was in the ICU with the virus at the hospital.