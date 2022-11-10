Thu, 10 Nov, 2022 - 07:00

Pearse Flynn named Cork Person of Month for November

Pearse Flynn, a multi-millionaire who has 14 companies involved in financial services, properties and renewable energy, has, over the past two years, established the green energy companies EIH2, Green Rebel and ActionZero, employing more than 100 people.
The November Cork Person of the Month is Pearse Flynn to mark his work in creating green energy companies in Cork and further enterprises in his beloved hometown of Ballycotton. At the award presentation were: Pat Lemasney, Southern; Manus O’Callaghan, awards organiser; Ann-Marie O’Sullivan, AM O’Sullivan PR; Pearse Flynn, Cork Person of the Month; Sandra Carey, Irish Examiner, and John Lehane, Lexus Cork. Picture: Tony O’Connell Photography

Donal O’Keeffe

A CORK businessman who has invested millions of his own money in local businesses, creating hundreds of jobs, has been named Cork Person of the Month for November.

Green Rebel provides site investigation and data services to the offshore wind sector, while EIH2 is Ireland’s first green hydrogen production company.

ActionZero offers decarbonisation solutions to companies moving from fossil fuels to renewable electricity.

Mr Flynn has also been involved in some of the world’s biggest tech and telecom companies, previously managing the sale of Alcatel for nearly €12 billion.

The Ballycotton native has invested substantially in the East Cork village where he grew up fishing for crabs and lobster.

He developed the restaurant and music venue, Sea Church in Ballycotton, which has hosted a number of musical acts including Moncrieff, Jerry Fish, and Hudson Taylor, as well as a very successful comedy festival last month. Mr Flynn has also invested in the award-winning Michelin Bib restaurant Cush, and in Ballycotton Sea Adventures, and he was instrumental in the building of a playground and car park in the coastal village.

Through his various contributions, he has created many jobs in the Ballycotton area.

Mr Flynn said it was an honour to be recognised by the Cork Person of the Month award.

“It is humbling to think that I’ve been honoured with such a prestigious award,” he said.

“I love my home county and, in particular, my native Ballycotton, and it was always my goal to invest in this area.

“I wanted to create businesses that would bring visitors to the village but at the same time complement its beauty.” Announcing the award, Cork Person of the Year organiser Manus O’Callaghan praised Mr Flynn for his many contributions.

“Pearse Flynn’s investments have brought hundreds of jobs to the Cork region and Sea Church is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after music and events venues in Cork so I’m delighted to be able to bestow this honour on him,” Mr O’Callaghan said.

Pearse Flynn will now go forward for possible selection as Cork Person of the Year at a gala awards lunch at the Rochestown Park Hotel on January 27, 2023.

