SKA legends Bad Manners have announced a Cork gig as part of a series of Irish dates this month.

The duo will take to the stage in The Oliver Plunkett on November 27.

Fronted by Buster Bloodvessel, also known as Douglas Trendle, the band was formed in 1976 while the members were together at Woodberry Down Comprehensive School in north London.

Some of their more notable hits include ‘My Girl Lollipop’, ‘Lip Up Fatty’, ‘Can Can’, ’Special Brew’, and ‘Walking in the Sunshine’.

They also achieved chart success with their first four studio albums, with Gosh It’s ... Bad Manners, Loonee Tunes!, and Ska ’n’ B being their biggest hits.

The pairing are well known for their ska music, a genre that originated in Jamaica in the late 1950s.

They will also perform in Belfast, Dublin, and Galway.

Tickets are on sale now from Ticketmaster and tickets.ie.