Tue, 08 Nov, 2022

Calls for late-night Cork rail services

The Irish Rail train survey, by Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North Central Pádraig O’Sullivan, took in the views of over 2,200 people and consulted over 1,100 users of the Cork to Midleton line, over 900 users of the Cork to Mallow line, and over 500 users of the Cork to Cobh rail line.
Eoin Kelleher

A CORK TD is renewing his call for late-night rail services for the city after a survey showed that nearly 100% of the public are in favour of the idea.

Of those surveyed, 99.5% indicated that they would be in favour of extending the late-night service which at present sees most trains depart Kent Station at around 10.30pm.

In addition, 93% of those surveyed said they would use the service weekly or monthly, while 92% of respondents said they would use it on a Friday and, or on a Saturday, and 58% said they favoured a 1am service for the last train.

Mr O’Sullivan said he is now renewing his call for the possibility of such a service to be examined.

“Government is rightly investing in public transportation and we are encouraging people to leave their private car at home and take public transport,” he said.

“However, it is clear that there is an appetite for an expansion of such services, particularly late-night trains in Cork City... Interestingly, most respondents who were aged between 35 and 50 years of age, over 56% of respondents, said that they would use the service for work and socialising. I will now present my findings to Irish Rail and look forward to further discussing the possibility of such a service becoming a reality,” said Mr O’Sullivan.

