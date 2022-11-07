Fewer people in Cork hospitals with Covid than last week

THERE has been a decrease in the number of people hospitalised with Covid-19 in Cork in the last seven days.

There are currently 29 people with the virus hospitalised in Cork, with 26 patients in Cork University Hospital (CUH) and three patients in the Mercy University Hospital (MUH) as of 8pm on Sunday.

There were 46 patients with the virus hospitalised in Cork, with 23 patients at CUH and a further 23 patients at MUH as of Sunday, October 30.

According to the latest HSE Covid-19 Daily Operations Update for Acute Hospitals, there is one person with Covid-19 in ICU at CUH and one person with the virus in ICU at MUH.

Nationally, there are 15 people with the virus in ICU, an increase of one since last week.

The number of Covid-confirmed patients who are invasively ventilated is five, a decrease of two since last week.

According to the latest data on the Covid-19 Data Hub which was last updated on October 31, there were 453 confirmed Covid-19 cases (PCR) in Cork in the 14 days up to that date, a decrease on the previous week when 519 cases were recorded in the 14 days up to October 24.

According to the latest data, the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population in Cork is 83.4. In total, there have been 170,858 cases of Covid-19 recorded in Cork to date, an increase of 165 cases since last week when a total of 170,693 cases were recorded in Cork.

Meanwhile, eligible cohorts are being urged to get their vaccines to take pressure off emergency departments. People over the age of 50, pregnant people, healthcare workers, and those over the age of 12 with an underlying condition are currently eligible for a booster shot.