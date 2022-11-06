Pictures: Book based on genealogy research launched 

One of the leading lights of the Independence Museum Kilmurry has written a book based on her genealogy research, telling the story of her own ancestors and how their lives have been woven into history.

Attending the launch of Bridget Goulding's book launch in the Independence Museum in Kilmurry recently were Michael Galvin, Conor Duggan and Catherine O'Leary. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Bridget Goulding was for many years secretary and a director of the Kilmurry Historical and Archaeological Association, and she was heavily involved in the development of Independence Museum Kilmurry.

Retired now, she still helps out whenever she is needed in the place she describes as “one of my favourite projects”.

Mary Mullins and Anna O'Halloran pictured selling copies of Bridget Goulding's 'Fallen Leaves' book at its official launch in the Independence Museum in Kilmurry. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Independence Museum Kilmurry is heir to a smaller museum, the MacSwiney Memorial Museum, which was opened in Kilmurry in 1965 by Máire MacSwiney Brugha, the only child of Terence MacSwiney. The new museum, in its beautiful modern building, was opened by President Higgins in 2016.

Frank and Sean Keating pictured at Bridget Goulding's book launch in the Independence Museum in Kilmurry recently. Picture: Howard Crowdy

“I think the museum is a reflection of our community, and of that love of our past and our history, and it’s a reflection of all the people who have gone before us, who kept that museum up the road going, it’s something our community is very proud of,” Ms Goulding told The Echo.

She has, over the past few years, been working on another favourite project, a book, Fallen Leaves, which was launched in the museum last week by Michael O’Flynn.

Shiela O'Halloran, Phyllis O'Mahony and Frances Ryan who all have copies of Bridget Goulding's 'Fallen Leaves' book at its official launch in the Independence Museum in Kilmurry. Picture: Howard Crowdy

“The book didn’t start out as a book, it just started out as curiosity about my ancestors, who did I come from, who were the people whose DNA I carry? It gradually became an obsession, in that I worked day and night to find out who my ancestors were, as far back as I could go, which, generally speaking, was about 200 years, but over 400 years in some cases.”

Amelia, Jeremiah and Aine O'Halloran pictured at Bridget Goulding's 'Fallen Leabves' book launch in the Independence Museum in Kilmurry. Picture: Howard Crowdy

She soon came to realise she had a book on her hands, deciding to write it in a warm, generous style which breathes life into a work which could just have been a catalogue of names and dates.

Mary and Jennifer McCarthy seen at Bridget Goulding's 'Fallen Leaves' book launch in the Independence Museum in Kilmurry. Picture: Howard Crowdy

“It’s not fiction, and it’s not a real history book either. I think my own cousin described it very well. He said it’s a history book, but with heart, and that’s what I’ve tried to do,” Ms Goulding said.

Fallen Leaves, by Bridget Goulding, can be purchased at Independence Museum Kilmurry, and all profits from the book go to the museum.