Pictures: Book based on genealogy research launched 

One of the leading lights of the Independence Museum Kilmurry has written a book based on her genealogy research, telling the story of her own ancestors and how their lives have been woven into history.
Bridget Goulding was for many years secretary and a director of the Kilmurry Historical and Archaeological Association, and she was heavily involved in the development of Independence Museum Kilmurry.
Retired now, she still helps out whenever she is needed in the place she describes as “one of my favourite projects”.
Independence Museum Kilmurry is heir to a smaller museum, the MacSwiney Memorial Museum, which was opened in Kilmurry in 1965 by Máire MacSwiney Brugha, the only child of Terence MacSwiney. The new museum, in its beautiful modern building, was opened by President Higgins in 2016.
She has, over the past few years, been working on another favourite project, a book, Fallen Leaves, which was launched in the museum last week by Michael O’Flynn.
“The book didn’t start out as a book, it just started out as curiosity about my ancestors, who did I come from, who were the people whose DNA I carry? It gradually became an obsession, in that I worked day and night to find out who my ancestors were, as far back as I could go, which, generally speaking, was about 200 years, but over 400 years in some cases.”
She soon came to realise she had a book on her hands, deciding to write it in a warm, generous style which breathes life into a work which could just have been a catalogue of names and dates.
“It’s not fiction, and it’s not a real history book either. I think my own cousin described it very well. He said it’s a history book, but with heart, and that’s what I’ve tried to do,” Ms Goulding said.
Fallen Leaves, by Bridget Goulding, can be purchased at Independence Museum Kilmurry, and all profits from the book go to the museum.