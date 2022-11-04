New weekly freight service between Cork and Spain 

A new weekly freight service between Cork and Northern Spain has been welcomed by the Port of Cork Company as one that will further connect Cork harbour to European trade routes.

Independent container shipping group X-PRESS FEEDERS will run a new weekly service on their Northern Europe-North Spain service, which will connect the Port of Cork with the Spanish Ports of Bilbao and Gijon.

The new route adds Spain to the list of countries already connected to Cork by weekly shipping routes, including Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, France, the UK, and the US.

Speaking on the launch of the new service, Conor Mowlds, Chief Commercial Officer with Port of Cork Company, said they are “thrilled to welcome this new service that will connect the Port of Cork with the two key Spanish ports”.

“This new offering is further proof of the Port of Cork’s ease of access as a trade route to Europe and beyond,” he said.

“We look forward to maintaining and building on our relationship with X-PRESS FEEDERS into the future to expand our network on behalf of our Port of Cork customers,” he added.

The Port of Cork is the key seaport in the south of Ireland and is one of the three Ports of National Significance that handle 90% of all imported and exported tonnage in Ireland.

Being the world’s second largest natural harbour and one of two ports in Ireland to service all six shipping modes, the Port of Cork Company say that it is “ideally positioned to act as a catalyst for trade and employment across the southern region of Ireland, offering direct connectivity to the global supply chain and attracting foreign direct investment”.

In 2021, the Ports of Cork and Bantry reported a total consolidated traffic throughput of 10.6 million tonnes.

Currently, 35 of the Port’s top customers are from industries such as Med-Tec, Pharma, IT, chemical and Agri-Food, accounting for €145 billion in manufacturing, and supporting over 45,000 jobs in the southwest region.

The Port of Cork Company has said that the new weekly service by X-PRESS FEEDERS will “support greater freight connectivity between Ireland and Europe for PoC customers and strengthen business with direct routes”.