Thu, 03 Nov, 2022 - 20:32

Cork festival Indiependence tickets go on sale tomorrow

Irish artists include, Northern Irish band Two Door Cinema Club; Annie Mac; as well as INDIE staples The Coronas, electonic duo Belters Only, Cork singer Cian Ducrot, HamsandwicH and Waterford's King Kong Company.
Taking to their social media, the Mitchelstown-based festival revealed the first ten artists that will play in Deer Park this summer.Photo: Glen Bollard

Elaine Whelan

Indiependence have announced their first acts for 2023.

Particular importance has been placed on supporting Irish acts, as seven of the ten announced are Irish artists.

Joining the Irish will also be ’21 Reasons’ singer, Nathan Dawe, Scottish house DJ Arielle Free and English electronic music duo, Dusky.

This will be Douglas native, Cian Ducrot’s first performance at the music festival in Mitchelstown.

The singer has shot to fame in recent months with his single ‘All For You’.

Ducrot has been very vocal about how his life has dramatically changed from busking and becoming homeless to selling out gigs across Ireland the UK.

Dublin duo, Belter’s Only have also been skyrocketing up the charts in recent months, with sold-out tours all around the country.

The 2023 INDIE Festival will take place Friday, August 4 to Sunday, August 6.

The festival has become a staple on Ireland’s event calendar and welcomes around 12,000 music lovers each August bank holiday.

The music festival creates an economic influx of approximately €2m in Mitchelstown each year.

INDIE has a great relationship with the local people and local businesses in Mitchelstown, often incorporating local charities and the community into the festival.

INDIE began life in 2006 around Mitchelstown's venues and Market Square, and its move to a new site on the outskirts of town in 2010 put INDIE on the international festival map - attracting artists such as Biffy Clyro, Lewis Capaldi, Bastille, Basement Jaxx, De La Soul, Tom Odell, Editors, The Dandy Warhols, Hozier, Kodaline and Lyra.

Tickets for INDIE 2023 go on sale this Saturday, November 5 at 10am on Ticketmaster.

